MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Israel, while his meeting with US President Donald Trump there is uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin confirmed on November 20 that he would visit Israel in mid-January.

"The Russian president's visit [to Israel] is really being prepared," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether Putin had plans to hold a meeting with Trump in Israel, Peskov said that Russia did not know whether Trump would pay a visit to the country.