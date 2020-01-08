Preparations Underway for Trump to Possibly Address Nation From Oval Office - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Preparations are underway for US President Donald Trump to address the American people from the Oval Office, CNN reported.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched surface-to-surface missiles at two US facilities in Iraq (in Erbil, and the Ayn Al Asad Airbase).

According to Tasnim, over 35 rockets have been launched so far.

The Pentagon said more than a dozen missiles were fired at US forces in Iraq.