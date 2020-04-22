UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Underway For UNSC 5 Teleconference Summit - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:21 PM

Preparations Underway for UNSC 5 Teleconference Summit - Kremlin

Preparations are underway for a teleconference of the leaders of the UN Security Council five permanent member states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Preparations are underway for a teleconference of the leaders of the UN Security Council five permanent member states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed possibly organizing a video meeting of the UNSC Five leaders.

"In a traditional format of our time � a videoconference.

You know that there was an initiative by French president Macron, he suggested the initiative to president [Putin] during a phone call. At the moment, diplomats of all countries are working via video conferences, the work is ongoing on a possible joint document. When there are details, we will let you know. But the preparations really are ongoing," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about a potential date of the summit, the spokesman said it was a matter of "the next few days."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Kremlin Calls for Analyzing Oil Price Dynamics Aft ..

8 seconds ago

Iran hails military satellite launch as US tension ..

9 seconds ago

Bulgaria reports 2.1 pct gov't surplus in 2019

11 seconds ago

Russian Experts Maintain Constant Contact With Chi ..

15 minutes ago

Germany to start first clinical tests on coronavir ..

15 minutes ago

Kremlin Warns Against Groundless Accusations Over ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.