Preparations Underway for UNSC 5 Teleconference Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Preparations are underway for a teleconference of the leaders of the UN Security Council five permanent member states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed possibly organizing a video meeting of the UNSC Five leaders.

"In a traditional format of our time � a videoconference.

You know that there was an initiative by French president Macron, he suggested the initiative to president [Putin] during a phone call. At the moment, diplomats of all countries are working via video conferences, the work is ongoing on a possible joint document. When there are details, we will let you know. But the preparations really are ongoing," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about a potential date of the summit, the spokesman said it was a matter of "the next few days."