UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Underway For Upcoming G20 Summit In Osaka - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Preparations Underway for Upcoming G20 Summit in Osaka - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Preparations are currently underway for the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka scheduled from June 28-29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The G20 summit in Osaka will take place in the second part of next week.

The G20 issues and bilateral meetings that will be discussed on the margins of this international event require careful preparations," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the schedule of the Russian leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the event. He is due to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said he would meet Putin during the summit. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is also planning to hold talks with Putin.

Japan will host the G20 summit for the first time. At least 7,000 journalists have been accredited to the forum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin North Korea June Event From

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

1 hour ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

1 hour ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

2 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

2 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.