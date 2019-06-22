Preparations Underway for Upcoming G20 Summit in Osaka - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Preparations are currently underway for the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka scheduled from June 28-29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The G20 summit in Osaka will take place in the second part of next week.

The G20 issues and bilateral meetings that will be discussed on the margins of this international event require careful preparations," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the schedule of the Russian leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the event. He is due to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said he would meet Putin during the summit. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is also planning to hold talks with Putin.

Japan will host the G20 summit for the first time. At least 7,000 journalists have been accredited to the forum.