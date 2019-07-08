UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Underway To Deliver Russian S-400 Systems To Turkey - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Preparations Underway to Deliver Russian S-400 Systems to Turkey - Erdogan

The preparations to deliver Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are ongoing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The preparations to deliver Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are ongoing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said last week that the deliveries would start in the coming days.

"The preparations for S-400 deliveries to our country are underway. There are [specific] dates agreed with Russia, but do not make me name them, this is not correct. Where in Turkey will the air defense systems be deployed? This is being agreed upon by the relevant bodies, [specifically] the Defense Ministry and General Staff.

They will make the decision," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish leader pointed out that the air defense systems would be shipped to Turkey by air.

He also expressed hope that the S-400s in Turkey would benefit not only the country but also the entire region.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkish cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Russia Turkey Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan December 2017 Agreement

Recent Stories

Amazon training series launched for Pakistanis sel ..

19 minutes ago

Lawmakers Doubt EU Parliament Groups Will Succeed ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved through p ..

2 minutes ago

Services of outgoing Pakistan envoy to China eulog ..

2 minutes ago

Zong 4G offers International roaming facility in 3 ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy To Host2Nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.