Preparations Underway To Hand Wagner's Heavy Military Equipment To Russian Army - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Preparations Underway to Hand Wagner's Heavy Military Equipment to Russian Army - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment of private military company (PMC) Wagner to the active units of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Preparations are underway for the transfer of PMC Wagner's heavy military equipment to the active units of the Russian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

