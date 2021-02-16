UrduPoint.com
Preparations Underway To Hold International Conference On Yemen - GCC Secretary-General

Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Preparations are in full swing to host an international conference by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the reconstruction of Yemen and the development of a program to recover the war-torn country's economy, GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf said on Tuesday.

"The GCC general secretariat is preparing to implement the Supreme Council's decision during its 36th session regarding arrangements to hold a GCC-hosted international conference on the reconstruction of Yemen and the development of a practical program to rehabilitate the Yemeni economy and facilitate its integration within the Gulf economic system," Al-Hajraf said, as quoted by Yemeni news agency Saba, at a meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

Al-Hajraf reaffirmed the council's steadfast stance toward the security, stability and unity of Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy, as well as the council's commitment to the efforts to end activities of the Shia rebel Houthi movement and reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace solution.

During bin Mubarak's visit to Riyadh, the two parties reviewed the economic and political developments� of Yemen in light of the government's formation and its return to the interim capital of Aden to carry out activities under the 2019 Riyadh agreement, according to Saba.

The minister stressed the government's desire to normalize the situation and provide basic services to citizens, adding that this step requires concerted efforts and cooperation with the GCC states.

The Arab nation has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for over six years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

In mid-December, Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal concluded with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council in November 2019. The new cabinet is expected to be based in Aden, as the official capital of Sanaa remains under the control of the Houthi movement since September 2014.

