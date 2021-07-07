Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Conference on Women Launched

The preparatory Senior Officials Meeting for the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Women has kicked off in Cairo today, July 6, 2021

Cairo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2021) The preparatory Senior Officials Meeting for the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Women has kicked off in Cairo today, July 6, 2021. The Conference will be hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt on July 8, 2021 under the auspices of H.E. President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on the theme “Preserving the Achievements of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond”.

The Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs of the OIC, Ambassador Tareg Ali Bakheet welcomed participants who attended despite travel restrictions in demonstration of their commitment to the agenda of women advancement and empowerment.

He noted that this broad participation reflects the keenness of the leaders of the Member States to bolster joint action aimed at promoting the dignity of women in the Muslim world and beyond.

He added that the OIC salutes the steadfast women who suffer in harsh conditions, especially those who continue to carry out heroic acts in defiance of occupation, oppression and injustice.

The Organization also calls on the Member States to redouble efforts to support women who live under occupation and in areas affected by crises, conflicts and wars, Ambassador Bakheet added.