UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prepare For Rising Interest Rates, Warns IMF Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:02 PM

Prepare for rising interest rates, warns IMF head

The International Monetary Fund head on Thursday warned that policy support provided as part of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic should be withdrawn very carefully, saying countries need to prepare for higher interest rates

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) -:The International Monetary Fund head on Thursday warned that policy support provided as part of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic should be withdrawn very carefully, saying countries need to prepare for higher interest rates.

"It is especially important to monitor the US interest rates since there is significant movement there," Kristalina Georgieva told an event organized by the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, via video conference.

She said the world economy painted a better picture in April, speaking of the US and China as "two engines working strongly." The IMF expects the EU to catch up with these two economies with help from vaccine rollouts this summer, she said.

Telling how the global economy is expected to grow 6% this year and 4.

4% next year, Georgieva added that divergences in the recovery between different countries pose a serious problem.

Underlining that uncertainty is also high, Georgieva said: "We are together in this, we can only get out of this together." Countries that have not yet recovered and face a high debt burden may find themselves in a difficult situation in an environment of potentially rising interest rates, she cautioned.

On the debates over waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, she argued there are strong economic arguments for removing obstacles to vaccine production and distribution.

"But the removal of intellectual property rights protections should be accompanied by other measures," she added.

Related Topics

IMF World China Florence Italy April May Event From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.