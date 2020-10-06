UrduPoint.com
Preparedness, Early Response Helped Asia Pacific To Keep COVID-19 Cases Low - WHO

Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:34 PM

Preparedness and early response have played a vital role in keeping COVID-19 cases in the Asia Pacific region at bay, Dr. Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO regional emergency director for the Western Pacific, said on Tuesday

Speaking at a briefing, Olowokure first provided an update on the Western Pacific.

"We have 630,000 people across the region who have confirmed coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as over 13,000 deaths," he said.

The official noted that the Western Pacific along with Africa were WHO regions with the lowest number of cases.

"So overall case numbers and the proportion of fatal cases are low, as we have seen in comparison to other WHO regions. Many of our member states have continued to strengthen their surveillance capability, and this is essentially to ensure the transmission is quickly detected and effectively managed. [As for] Pacific island countries and areas, a number of those still have no cases and must remain vigilant," Olowokure stated.

Speaking of the whole Asia Pacific region, the WHO official commended these countries' early response, which he believes had helped them to keep cases relatively low.

"So within the Asia Pacific region, I think what we have seen is a very clear and early response to the pandemic, to the virus which causes the pandemic and we have also seen preparedness. And this preparedness is based on 15 years of the Asia Pacific strategy for emerging diseases and public health emergencies. And many of our member states also have built up their surveillance capacities, they've built their laboratory capacities, and they've also built on their communications and community engagement," he said.

According to the official, "the early implementation of these measures along with non-pharmaceutical interventions was very, very constructive in helping us to keep the number of cases in the region low."

