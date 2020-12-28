UrduPoint.com
Preparedness Of Russia's Bulava Ballistic Missile Proven During Launch - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The successful salvo launch of Bulava ballistic missiles in 2020 has waived all concerns regarding its combat preparedness, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday.

"I would also mention the successful salvo launch of Bulava, which essentially waived all questions regarding the combat preparedness of this ballistic missile.

Today, it is factually the core weapon of our new-generation nuclear atomic submarines," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, recapping the achievements of the year.

On December 12, Project 955 nuclear submarine Vladimir Monomakh performed a simultaneous launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from the Sea of Okhotsk off Russia's southeastern coast in the Pacific Ocean, targeting them at a range across the country in the northwestern Arkhangelsk Region.

