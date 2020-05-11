Preparing for the ‘new normal’: Cebu Pacific introduces measures for contactless flights

UAE nationals and residents yearning to travel again, as well as Overseas Filipinos who long to be reunited with their families, will soon be able to experience safer moments onboard Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, as the airline assures those with an essential or immediate need to travel within the Philippines that they can reach their destination safely through the airline

As part of its preparation to fly again in the near future, Cebu Pacific rolls out measures for contactless flights. Having everyone’s health and safety in mind, the airline will continue to promote social distancing and minimise face-to-face contact between passengers and staff with the following guidelines:

Safety on ground

All Cebu Pacific ground staff are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) whilston duty. Self-check in kiosks, check-in and bag drop counters, as well as shuttle buses will be undergoing frequent cleaning and disinfection procedures to ensure a clean environment. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers will also be stationed at CEB passenger areas for guest and staff use.

Self-check in and no-touch boarding

Prior to their flights, passengers are strongly advised to check-in online for faster processing and lesser human contact. Travelers will also be expected to come to the airport at least two (2) hours early as check-in counters will be closed 60 minutes before their flights. When carrying more than two (2) luggage, assign only one representative to go to the baggage drop-off counter. Upon boarding, passengers will be required to hold out their boarding passes with the barcode facing the airline staff, for touchless scanning.

Changes in inflight experience

Wearing face masks will be mandatory for all passengers for the entire duration of the flight. Passengers will have to stow their own hand-carry bags in the overhead bins and will be expected to practice self-disposal of trash and waste at the end of the flight.

Middle seats will be kept vacant as much as possible to give way for social distancing on board. Cabin crew members will also be strictly implementing a rule regarding no changing of seats during the flight. Orderly deplaning procedures must also be observed by everyone on board.

Rapid crew testing before flights

As part of CEB’s commitment to ensure public health and safety, pilots and cabin crew members will undergo rapid antibody testing to ensure that they are healthy and in top condition before boarding their flights. They will be given their own PPEs and face masks to be worn on duty, gloves for servicing passengers, as well as disinfectants to be used to clean the aisles and seats in the cabin. Operating crew cleared for flights will also be given PPEs and will be trained to assist and isolate guests on board, as needed.

Keeping cabin air clean and safe

Those flying as soon as the quarantine is lifted will be assured that the cabin air is clean and safe. The airline’s fleet of Airbus jets are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filters to block microscopic bacteria and virus clusters, including the novel coronavirus, with 99.9% efficiency. By average, the air inside the cabin is also changed every 3 minutes to maintain freshness and cleanliness.

Intensified aircraft cleaning measures

Along with maintaining the air circulation in the cabin safe and clean, the airline will also put in effect thorough daily disinfection of all aircraft – adhering to the procedures approved by the Bureau of Quarantine and World Health Organisation. These include misting of the cabin using a disinfectant approved for Airbus jets, as well as regular sanitation of all surfaces inside lavatories—from walls, sink, mirror, knobs, toilet bowl, and floors in between flights. All lavatories will also be sanitised every 30 minutes during a flight.