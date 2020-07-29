UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preprint Study Shows Severe Coronavirus Patients May Be Infectious For Up To 3 Weeks - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Preprint Study Shows Severe Coronavirus Patients May Be Infectious for Up to 3 Weeks - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A draft study shared with the World Health Organization before it was peer-reviewed shows that severe coronavirus patients could be shedding live virus for up to three weeks, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said Wednesday.

"There's one study - it's in a pre-print and the lab shared these results with us through one of our international networks and teleconferences ” saying that someone who's more ill, someone who's really severe ” we can find live virus from them up to three weeks," she told reporters.

The UN health agency's infectious disease epidemiologist said PCR tests of some coronavirus patients could return positive results for extended periods of time, which does not mean they remain infectious that long. Patients with mild symptoms appear to be infectious for up to nine days.

"What we know so far is for mild patients, there are three or four studies that have shown that someone can transmit the virus to others for up to eight days maybe nine days, but they don't identify live virus after nine days or so," Van Kerkhove said at a briefing.

Related Topics

World United Nations Van Lead From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

1 hour ago

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

2 hours ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

2 hours ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.