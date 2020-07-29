Preprint Study Shows Severe Coronavirus Patients May Be Infectious for Up to 3 Weeks - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A draft study shared with the World Health Organization before it was peer-reviewed shows that severe coronavirus patients could be shedding live virus for up to three weeks, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said Wednesday.

"There's one study - it's in a pre-print and the lab shared these results with us through one of our international networks and teleconferences ” saying that someone who's more ill, someone who's really severe ” we can find live virus from them up to three weeks," she told reporters.

The UN health agency's infectious disease epidemiologist said PCR tests of some coronavirus patients could return positive results for extended periods of time, which does not mean they remain infectious that long. Patients with mild symptoms appear to be infectious for up to nine days.

"What we know so far is for mild patients, there are three or four studies that have shown that someone can transmit the virus to others for up to eight days maybe nine days, but they don't identify live virus after nine days or so," Van Kerkhove said at a briefing.