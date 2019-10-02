UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prerequisites Created For Normandy Four Summit In Paris, We Want To Set Date - Merkel

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:49 PM

Prerequisites Created for Normandy Four Summit in Paris, We Want to Set Date - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas in Minsk, said Wednesday that prerequisites had been created for the Normandy Four summit in Paris

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas in Minsk, said Wednesday that prerequisites had been created for the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

"There are prerequisites, and it is stressed today by all parties, that a meeting may now be held at the level of heads of state and government, and we want to set a date for us to meet... in Paris," Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

Related Topics

German Minsk Paris Berlin Angela Merkel May All Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

6 minutes ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

6 minutes ago

Northern Irish Unionist DUP Backs Johnson's Altern ..

2 minutes ago

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt to introduce new policy regarding plas ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.