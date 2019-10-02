Prerequisites Created for Normandy Four Summit in Paris, We Want to Set Date - Merkel

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel , following a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas in Minsk , said Wednesday that prerequisites had been created for the Normandy Four summit in Paris

"There are prerequisites, and it is stressed today by all parties, that a meeting may now be held at the level of heads of state and government, and we want to set a date for us to meet... in Paris," Merkel told reporters in Berlin.