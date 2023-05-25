Prerequisites for Normalization of Baku-Yerevan Relations Exist - Aliyev

There are serious prerequisites for normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan based on recognition of each other's territorial integrity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) There are serious prerequisites for normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan based on recognition of each other's territorial integrity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

"There are serious prerequisites for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Today, at the initiative of the Russian side, a trilateral meeting of the heads of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held," Aliyev said at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.