UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presence Of Foreign Contractors Impedes Counterterror Efforts In Mozambique - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

Presence of Foreign Contractors Impedes Counterterror Efforts in Mozambique - State Dept.

The presence of the foreign military contractors in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique complicates the government's efforts to fight terrorism, Acting US Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Acting Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) John Godfrey told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The presence of the foreign military contractors in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique complicates the government's efforts to fight terrorism, Acting US Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Acting Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) John Godfrey told reporters on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the presence private contractors in Cabo Delgado," Godfrey said during a virtual press briefing. "We assess that the presence of those entities has not demonstrably helped the government of Mozambique in countering the terrorist threat."

Private contractors also act in other areas of the country, he added.

"Indeed, because these entities operate outside the strictures of normal international partnership, they historically tend to be less responsible with respect to things like observing human rights," Godfrey said.

Last week, Amnesty International said that a South African private military firm hired by the Mozambican government to fight an insurgency has been indiscriminately attacking civilians.

More than 1,300 civilians have been killed since the start of the conflict, according to data provided by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. The United Nations estimates that the fighting has displaced 530,000 people, nearly half of them children.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Russia Amnesty International Mozambique Event Government

Recent Stories

Zulfi seeks South Korea cooperation in developing ..

1 minute ago

UK 'Confident' AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Safe f ..

1 minute ago

US Marines Contact Recovered COVID-19 Victims to E ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister, Speaker PA discuss political situa ..

5 minutes ago

Administrator Karachi asks to Modernize health sec ..

5 minutes ago

DC orders provision of medical facilities to patie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.