Presence of Foreign Contractors Impedes Counterterror Efforts in Mozambique - State Dept.

The presence of the foreign military contractors in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique complicates the government's efforts to fight terrorism, Acting US Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Acting Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) John Godfrey told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The presence of the foreign military contractors in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique complicates the government 's efforts to fight terrorism, Acting US Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Acting Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia ) John Godfrey told reporters on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the presence private contractors in Cabo Delgado," Godfrey said during a virtual press briefing. "We assess that the presence of those entities has not demonstrably helped the government of Mozambique in countering the terrorist threat."

Private contractors also act in other areas of the country, he added.

"Indeed, because these entities operate outside the strictures of normal international partnership, they historically tend to be less responsible with respect to things like observing human rights," Godfrey said.

Last week, Amnesty International said that a South African private military firm hired by the Mozambican government to fight an insurgency has been indiscriminately attacking civilians.

More than 1,300 civilians have been killed since the start of the conflict, according to data provided by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. The United Nations estimates that the fighting has displaced 530,000 people, nearly half of them children.