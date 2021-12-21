Presence of Russian Forces in Syria Brings Stability to Country - Putin

The presence of Russian forces in Syria makes a tangible contribution to stability in this country, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The presence of Russian forces in Syria makes a tangible contribution to stability in this country, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Their presence, assistance to the civilian population in solving humanitarian problems makes a tangible contribution to strengthening stability in this country," Putin said during a meeting with military officials.