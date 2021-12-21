Presence Of Russian Forces In Syria Brings Stability To Country - Putin
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The presence of Russian forces in Syria makes a tangible contribution to stability in this country, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Their presence, assistance to the civilian population in solving humanitarian problems makes a tangible contribution to strengthening stability in this country," Putin said during a meeting with military officials.