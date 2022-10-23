Presence of Russian Military Trainers in CAR Beneficial - Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The presence of Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) is beneficial for the country and they will remain until all security problems are eliminated, speaker of the Central African parliament, Simplice Sarandji, told Sputnik.

"The fact that Russian military instructors come to the Central African Republic is something we have always wanted. If they come to train our military, it only benefits the CAR," Sarandji said, adding that "It is true that there are foreign military personnel in the CAR, but they will not stay here forever.

They are here for a certain time and will leave our country at some point, as soon as the security problems are completely resolved."

In August, Alexander Ivanov, the Head of the Officers Union for International Security, said that Moscow was going to ramp up the number of Russian instructors in the law enforcement agencies of the car upon the request of the country's leadership.