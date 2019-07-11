Presence of Russian Technical Staff in Venezuela Close to Zero - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The presence of Russian technical staff in Venezuela is currently close to zero, but if need arises, Russia may send new experts to the Latin American country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Claims emerged in June that Russia planned to increase its military presence in Venezuela, which Ryabkov refuted.

The Russian Embassy in Venezuela told Sputnik on June 26 that Russia was withdrawing from Venezuela its experts who had provided technical assistance in the maintenance of military equipment, which Russia had previously delivered to the Latin American country.

"A rotation has taken place. As I see it, the presence of our personnel there is close to zero. However, this does not mean that it will not appear there when need may arise to maintain the equipment," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked about numbers of Russian military experts currently present in Venezuela.