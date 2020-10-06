UrduPoint.com
Present Kyrgyz Parliament To Work Until New One Elected - Ex-Premier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The current parliament of Kyrgyzstan will perform its duties until a new one is elected, Former Prime Minister Temir Sariyev, a member of the coordination council of 13 parties formed amid the political turmoil in the country, said.

"We are all on the same page that this assembly should work until a new Jogorku Kenesh is elected, otherwise we will plunge into a legal vacuum," Sariyev said, according to the 24.kg news agency.

