Present Kyrgyz Parliament To Work Until New One Elected - Ex-Premier
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:26 PM
The current parliament of Kyrgyzstan will perform its duties until a new one is elected, Former Prime Minister Temir Sariyev, a member of the coordination council of 13 parties formed amid the political turmoil in the country, said
"We are all on the same page that this assembly should work until a new Jogorku Kenesh is elected, otherwise we will plunge into a legal vacuum," Sariyev said, according to the 24.kg news agency.