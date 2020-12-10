KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Malala Maiwand, a presenter and journalist for the Enikass tv broadcaster, and her driver were killed on Thursday by unknown gunmen in the eastern province of Nangarhar, regional medical officials said.

Security officials have confirmed that the attack took place, adding that Maiwand was killed on the way from home to the office in the city of Jalalabad.