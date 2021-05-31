UrduPoint.com
Preservation Of People Top Priority Of New Russian National Security Strategy - Patrushev

The new version of Russia's national security strategy defines the preservation of the people of Russia as the highest priority, and the goal of the country's defense is to create conditions for peaceful social and economic development, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

"In the new version of the strategy, in accordance with the president's message to the Federal Assembly, the highest priority is given to the preservation of the people of Russia," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He added that for this it is necessary to increase the income of Russian citizens, to create a comfortable and safe environment for them.

Constitutional rights and guarantees in the field of healthcare, ecology, sanitary and epidemiological welfare, social security, education and culture must be "unconditionally ensured" throughout Russia, Patrushev added.

"The goal of defense is to create conditions for the peaceful social and economic development of Russia, to ensure its military security," the secretary stressed.

He noted that these goals could be achieved not only by strategically deterring potential adversaries and improving the military organization of the state, but also by reducing the threat of unleashing a new global war, preventing an arms race, strengthening strategic stability and mutual trust, using political means, diplomacy and peacekeeping mechanisms.

