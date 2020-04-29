Preserving Biodiversity to Reduce Risk of New Outbreaks - Merkel

Human encroachment into animal habitats increases the risk of new infections jumping species, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned at a virtual climate meeting on Tuesday

"The economy and ecology must be considered together when we pursue the goal of preserving biodiversity because a shrinking natural habitat has a negative impact on the abundance of species and is a threat to us," she said.

Speaking at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, Merkel said that about six out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people came from animals.

"This is linked to a more active exploration of what used to be inviolable natural habitats, which has increased the number of contacts with animals," she explained.

The World Health Organization says that the new coronavirus most likely originated from bats and was passed to humans through an intermediate animal host.