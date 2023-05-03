Preserving Ukraine as Independent Country Not in US Plans - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Preserving Ukraine as an independent nation is not in the plans of the United States, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"And today the White House easily continue the war with Russia to the last Ukrainian. At the same time, the preservation of Ukraine as a state is not included in the US plans," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.