Presidency Beckons For Guatemala's Arevalo Despite Judicial Onslaught

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Bernardo Arevalo has survived months of judicial machinations to stop his inauguration Sunday as Guatemala's new president -- the target, according to himself and observers, of a corrupt elite desperate to cling to power.

Since his surprise victory in elections last August, political outsider Arevalo has had to overcome a string of obstacles placed in his way by graft-accused prosecutors closely aligned with the Central American country's political and economic ruling class.

This week, the 65-year-old lawmaker, ex-diplomat and sociologist insisted nothing can legally stop him ascending to the top office, as he announced a 14-member cabinet to help execute his anti-corruption drive.

Backed by the United States, European Union, Latin American countries and international organizations including the UN, Arevalo is due to replace Alejandro Giammattei -- who is accused of propping up attorney general Consuelo Porras, heading the campaign against the newcomer.

Arevalo has repeatedly denounced a "slow-motion coup d'etat" under way ever since he unexpectedly garnered the second-most votes in a first election round last June.

"Of course they will continue making attempts" to the last minute to stop him, Arevalo said Monday.

Organization of American States secretary general Luis Almargo on Thursday urged Guatemalan institutions to resist "the boycott and conspiracy actions against democracy" of the prosecutor's office.

Arevalo "must take office this Sunday as constitutional president ... of the country," he wrote.

Guatemala's highest court issued an order Thursday to shield vice president-elect Karin Herrera from arrest amid rumors she could be detained in a move that would derail the inauguration.

