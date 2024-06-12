Presidency For Religious Affairs Activates Smart Guidance Robot At Grand Mosque
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The process of responding to religious inquiries and fatwas from scholars and sheikhs at the two holy mosques has undergone numerous transformations over the past decades.
It began with the traditional fatwa chair and old telephones, then approaching the fatwa chair, followed by digital technology and smart applications, keeping pace with modern developments. This progression has now reached the stage of artificial intelligence (AI) with the introduction of a smart guidance robot at the Grand Mosque.
This robot offers fatwa services and responds to religious inquiries in 11 languages, marking the latest significant advancement witnessed by The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
The presidency has made investment in modern technology and AI a central pillar of its strategies to enhance the services provided to pilgrims. This includes using smart robots to guide pilgrims and Umrah performers on how to perform rituals. The presidency also aims to provide fatwas electronically at the holy mosques, in accordance with Islamic teachings characterized by tolerance and inclusion.
The wise leadership greatly cares for the visitors to the two holy mosques, ensuring their comfort and developing smart services to help them.
The 11 languages used by the guidance robot are: Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malay, urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa.
The robot features a 21-inch touchscreen that can be utilized for various services important to visitors to the Grand Mosque, such as guidance, direction, and religious opinions. It has four wheels with a smart stopping system that enables smooth movement.
Moreover, it operates on a wireless network with a 5 GHz speed, enabling fast and efficient data transfer. The robots boast a modern, flexible design that allows for easy mobility, thus providing fatwa services throughout the Grand Mosque.
It features high-definition cameras for panoramic site capture, high-clarity speakers, and advanced noise-cancelling technologies for clear sound capture. The robots also have a high-quality microphone for clear audio transmission.
The robots roam the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, performing their functions. They are particularly popular among pilgrims and Umrah performers, answering their questions about rituals and other religious matters.
