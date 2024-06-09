- Home
- World
- Presidency for Religious Affairs to distribute one mln translated copies of the holy Quran during Ha ..
Presidency For Religious Affairs To Distribute One Mln Translated Copies Of The Holy Quran During Hajj Season
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) During the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, the Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque is committed to facilitating various activities, events, and initiatives, with a focus on distributing copies of the holy Quran with its translated meanings to pilgrims as a cherished gift from the two holy mosques to their homelands.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, stated, "The Presidency has prepared to enhance the frequency of religious events and activities in the two holy mosques during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah.
"
"This initiative aims to enrich the experience of pilgrims who have traveled from all parts of the world to perform the ritual of Hajj," he said.
"The Kingdom's leadership is committed to promoting the message of the holy Quran globally and reinforcing the values of tolerance and moderation."
"The leadership of the Kingdom has prioritized attention to the two holy mosques and their visitors, aiming to facilitate their rituals with ease and convenience," Dr. Al-Sudais added.
"The presidency aims to distribute one million translated copies of the holy Quran as gifts to pilgrims by the end of the Hajj season in 1445 AH," he further noted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From World
-
Makkah Health Cluster provides services to over 6,897 pilgrims in month33 seconds ago
-
Group wedding ceremony held in Shengsi county, Zhejiang province11 minutes ago
-
Mashariq announces arrival of Over 300,000 pilgrims in Makkah from 18 Countries21 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria's sixth vote in three years set to quash hopes for change40 minutes ago
-
Modi's kingmakers: the new coalition government in India40 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Uganda T20 World Cup scores40 minutes ago
-
Seoul says it will resume loudspeaker propaganda against North40 minutes ago
-
Swiss vote on renewable energy plan for 2050 carbon neutrality40 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria's sixth vote in three years set to quash hopes for change41 minutes ago
-
Projectiles strike ships off Yemen: security firms41 minutes ago
-
Voters head to the polls on final day of EU elections51 minutes ago
-
Five-wicket Hosein shines as Windies thrash record-low Uganda1 hour ago