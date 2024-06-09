Presidency for Religious Affairs to distribute one mln translated copies of the holy Quran during Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) During the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, the Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque is committed to facilitating various activities, events, and initiatives, with a focus on distributing copies of the holy Quran with its translated meanings to pilgrims as a cherished gift from the two holy mosques to their homelands.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, stated, "The Presidency has prepared to enhance the frequency of religious events and activities in the two holy mosques during the first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah.

"This initiative aims to enrich the experience of pilgrims who have traveled from all parts of the world to perform the ritual of Hajj," he said.

"The Kingdom's leadership is committed to promoting the message of the holy Quran globally and reinforcing the values of tolerance and moderation."

"The leadership of the Kingdom has prioritized attention to the two holy mosques and their visitors, aiming to facilitate their rituals with ease and convenience," Dr. Al-Sudais added.

"The presidency aims to distribute one million translated copies of the holy Quran as gifts to pilgrims by the end of the Hajj season in 1445 AH," he further noted.