President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Receives OIC Secretary General At The Presidency In Cairo

His Excellency Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on Tuesday 7 December 2021at the Al-Ittihadiya presidential palace, received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha

During the meeting, President El-Sisi congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of office since November 2021, assuring him of his support. The President underlined the special interest Egypt attaches to enhancing and promoting joint Islamic action and activating the mechanisms of the OIC’s work in all fields.

The President also stressed the importance of member states’ consensus on fundamental issues of the OIC, citing Palestine as a central and pivotal issue.

He emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to combat terrorism, extremism and deepening security, stability and development in the region.

For his part, the Secretary General thanked President El-Sisi for the audience and praised Egypt’s effective role in supporting the OIC and its programs. He assured of his determination to activate the General Secretariat’s work mechanisms, enhance its role in the service of member states, and tackle collectively the various challenges facing them.

In attendance, alongside the Secretary General, were the Director General of Cabinet, Dr Mahamat Adoum Koulbou and cabinet adviser, Dr Abdallah Altayer.

