- Home
- World
- President al-Sharaa discusses enhancing bilateral relations with Emir of Qatar in a phone call
President Al-Sharaa Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Relations With Emir Of Qatar In A Phone Call
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 01:20 PM
DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) President Ahmad al-Sharaa has held a phone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, during which they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.
During the call, the two leaders also addressed the latest developments in Syria, as well as the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
More Stories From World
-
President of Republic meets Finance Minister, reiterates importance of self-reliance3 minutes ago
-
President al-Sharaa discusses enhancing bilateral relations with Emir of Qatar in a phone call3 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan leaders discuss strategic goals for future growth13 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz FM meets with SCO secretary general13 minutes ago
-
Rwanda, DRC presidents hold surprise ceasefire talks in Qatar23 minutes ago
-
Rocked by Trump, EU seeks to kickstart defence push1 hour ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight1 hour ago
-
Ecuador declares 'force majeure' emergency, cuts exports over oil spill1 hour ago
-
Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers, Warriors and Celtics win1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid, Lyon strike key Women's Champions League last-eight blows2 hours ago
-
'Stranded' NASA astronauts back on Earth after splashdown3 hours ago
-
Nvidia showcases new tech at AI 'Super Bowl'3 hours ago