President al-Sharaa discusses enhancing bilateral relations with Emir of Qatar in a phone call

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) President Ahmad al-Sharaa has held a phone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, during which they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

During the call, the two leaders also addressed the latest developments in Syria, as well as the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.