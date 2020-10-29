UrduPoint.com
President Al-Sisi’s Letter To The OIC Secretary-General Re-affirms Egypt’s Mobilization Of Support For The Women Development Organization (WDO)

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

President al-Sisi’s Letter to the OIC Secretary-General Re-affirms Egypt’s Mobilization of Support for the Women Development Organization (WDO)

The Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ambassador Mohamed Najm, delivered a handwritten message to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, reaffirming his country’s determination to continue its regional and international efforts to empower women in all walks of life, given their important role in achieving development

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020)

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, reaffirming his country’s determination to continue its regional and international efforts to empower women in all walks of life, given their important role in achieving development.


Referring to Egypt’s efforts to mobilize the necessary support to activate the charter of the WDO as the first OIC specialized organ concerned with women's issues and priorities, he underlined Egypt's keenness to host the WDO in Cairo, in recognition of its role in following up and implementing measures to be agreed upon at the level of the Organization, to improve the status of women.


President El-Sisi said that he looked forward to working together during Egypt's chairmanship of the Conference of Women Ministers in the next two years to promote joint Islamic action in order to improve the conditions of women in OIC member states by exchanging experiences, best practices and success stories of states in this field.

More Stories From World

