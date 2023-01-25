UrduPoint.com

President Aliyev Approves Azerbaijan-Russia Healthcare Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to approve an Azerbaijan-Russia healthcare agreement, Aliyev's press service said in a statement

"The agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Russian Federation) on ensuring epidemiological safety in areas with transboundary natural plague hotbeds has been approved.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev," it said.

The agreement was signed on November 17, 2022 in Baku.

