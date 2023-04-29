UrduPoint.com

President Aliyev Invites Erdogan To Visit Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan, saying that the Azerbaijani people are waiting for Erdogan's trip

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan, saying that the Azerbaijani people are waiting for Erdogan's trip.

The Turkish president made his first public appearance on Saturday after falling ill earlier in the week. Erdogan showed up at aerospace and technology festival Teknofest in Istanbul.� Aliyev along with his wife, Mehriban, visited the event at the invitation of Erdogan.

"I am visiting the brotherly country for the third time this year.

My dear brother, it is your turn (to visit Azerbaijan). All the Azerbaijani people are waiting for you. The unity of Turkey and Azerbaijan is forever," Aliyev said at the event.

On Tuesday, Erdogan abruptly interrupted a live television interview as he fell ill. Following a long break, the Turkish president returned on air and said that he had caught stomach flu. The next day, he canceled several election campaign events on doctors' advice. Some media reported that Erdogan had suffered a heart attack, but the president's office dismissed the reports.

