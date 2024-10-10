President Arrives Ashgabat To Attend International Forum
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ASHGABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived here for a two-day visit to Turkmenistan.
Upon arrival at Ashgabat Airport, the President was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers/ Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov.
On the occasion, the president was presented with traditional bread and flowers.
President Zardari will address the International Forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development” being held in Ashgabat.
The International Forum is being held on October 10-11 to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Faragi, a great Turkmen thinker, poet and philosopher.
On the sidelines of the Forum, the president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Turkmen leadership.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From World
-
Han Kang wins South Korea's first literature Nobel53 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Milton tornadoes kill four in Florida amid rescue efforts1 hour ago
-
As Mozambique counts ballots, the results are already disputed2 hours ago
-
Florida seaside haven a ghost town as hurricane nears2 hours ago
-
Rescuers say Israeli strike on Gaza school kills 282 hours ago
-
New UK government closes in on major employment reform2 hours ago
-
Leaders of 24 countries, UN chief to attend BRICS summit: Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Philippines confronts China over South China Sea at ASEAN meet2 hours ago
-
South Korea's Han Kang wins literature Nobel2 hours ago
-
Machac knocks world number 2 Alcaraz out of Shanghai Masters2 hours ago
-
Iran top diplomat in Qatar as Israel warns of attack2 hours ago
-
Ikea posts fall in annual sales after lowering prices2 hours ago