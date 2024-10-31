President Asif Ali Zardari Suffers Foot Fracture On Arrival In Dubai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:03 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari, suffered a foot fracture last night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport, a President House Spokesperson said on Thursday
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari, suffered a foot fracture last night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport, a President House Spokesperson said on Thursday.
He was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance.
After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks.
President Zardari has been advised to rest completely at home.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
More Stories From World
-
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges15 minutes ago
-
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades2 hours ago
-
US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan3 hours ago
-
All Blacks recall big guns for England clash3 hours ago
-
Czechs buy gas from Algeria to offset Russian supplies4 hours ago
-
RugbyU: New Zealand team to play England4 hours ago
-
Sales slump 27% at carmaker Stellantis4 hours ago
-
Hamas official says group rejects short-term Gaza truce4 hours ago
-
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades4 hours ago
-
Georgia confirms ruling party won disputed election after recount4 hours ago
-
Yao Ming quits as head of China's basketball association4 hours ago
-
Spain mourns after historic floods kill 954 hours ago