President Asif Ali Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari, suffered a foot fracture last night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport, a President House Spokesperson said on Thursday.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance.

After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks.

President Zardari has been advised to rest completely at home.