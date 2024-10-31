Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Suffers Foot Fracture On Arrival In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:03 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari, suffered a foot fracture last night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport, a President House Spokesperson said on Thursday

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari, suffered a foot fracture last night upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport, a President House Spokesperson said on Thursday.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance.

After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks.

President Zardari has been advised to rest completely at home.

