President Asif Zardari, Portuguese President Discuss Ways To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 09:47 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday, emphasized the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields
LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday, emphasized the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.
During a meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa here at the Palácio Nacional de Belém President Asif Ali Zardari stated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Portugal as the two countries enjoy cordial bilateral relations.
The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and promoting cultural and people to people relations.
The president invited President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time, saying that such a visit would further solidify the bonds of friendship and open new avenues for collaboration.
The year 2025 marks 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Portugal, and both the countries have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations.
