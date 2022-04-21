President Bibilov Says South Ossetia Needs to Choose Course - With or Without Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TSKHINVAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) South Ossetia President Anatoly Bibilov, who is running for the republic's leader's post, said in his Telegram channel that the South Ossetian people will have to make a choice between two ideologies - a course with Russia and law, or the loss of the Russian course and lawlessness.

The second round of the presidential elections in South Ossetia is scheduled for April 28.

"South Ossetia will have to make a choice between two ideologies: the Russian course and ensuring the rule of law, or the loss of the Russian course and lawlessness. As president and citizen, I am the guarantor and supporter of the first path," Bibilov said.