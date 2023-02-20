President Biden Leaves Kiev - White House Pool

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden has left Ukraine, the White House said in a pool report on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of the special operation by Russia and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Biden has left Kyiv," the White House in a pool report.