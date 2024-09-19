Open Menu

President Biden Says Pak-US Relations Important For Regional Security

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:24 PM

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

Pakistan Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, presents his diplomatic credentials to President Biden

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) US President Joe Biden said that the relationship between Pakistan and the United States is crucial for regional security and stability.

Pakistan Ambassador to the U.S., Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, presented his diplomatic credentials to President Biden.

On this occasion, President Biden emphasized the importance of U.S.-Pakistan relations for regional stability and security, saying that the U.S. stands with Pakistan in addressing global and regional challenges.

During the meeting, President Biden also praised U.S.-Pakistan cooperation in combating terrorism threats.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh expressed that the economic partnership with the U.S. is a priority for Pakistan, highlighting that the country is ready for American investment in alternative energy, green technology and other sectors.

Earlier, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also met with Congress members Tim Swazi and Jack Bergman to discuss various issues including enhancing bilateral relations and investment.

