President Biden Says Pak-US Relations Important For Regional Security
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:24 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, presents his diplomatic credentials to President Biden
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) US President Joe Biden said that the relationship between Pakistan and the United States is crucial for regional security and stability.
Pakistan Ambassador to the U.S., Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, presented his diplomatic credentials to President Biden.
On this occasion, President Biden emphasized the importance of U.S.-Pakistan relations for regional stability and security, saying that the U.S. stands with Pakistan in addressing global and regional challenges.
During the meeting, President Biden also praised U.S.-Pakistan cooperation in combating terrorism threats.
Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh expressed that the economic partnership with the U.S. is a priority for Pakistan, highlighting that the country is ready for American investment in alternative energy, green technology and other sectors.
Earlier, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also met with Congress members Tim Swazi and Jack Bergman to discuss various issues including enhancing bilateral relations and investment.
Recent Stories
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
More Stories From World
-
TTP emerging as umbrella body for other terrorist groups posing worldwide threat: Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition candidate says letter conceding election was coerced15 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts25 minutes ago
-
AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn2 hours ago
-
Man killed during police operation in New Caledonia2 hours ago
-
China's 'full-time dads' challenge patriarchal norms2 hours ago
-
UN members demand end to 'unlawful' Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories2 hours ago
-
Flood-hit region leaders to meet in Poland to discuss EU aid2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka to vote in first poll since economic collapse2 hours ago
-
As Europe shifts right, governments stiffen migration policies2 hours ago
-
TikTok and barbecues: Germany's far right mobilises youth vote2 hours ago
-
Two killed during police operation in New Caledonia2 hours ago