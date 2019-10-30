President Bolsonaro Suggests Bringing Brazil to OPEC

(@imziishan)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he would like his country to be part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he would like his country to be part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"I personally would like Brazil... to become a member of the OPEC," he was quoted by Al Arabiya as saying at a Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.

Bolsonaro added he "can certainly talk about it." He estimated that Brazil had bigger energy reserves than some smaller OPEC members and was on course to become the sixth biggest oil producer in the coming years.