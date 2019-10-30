UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Bolsonaro Suggests Bringing Brazil To OPEC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

President Bolsonaro Suggests Bringing Brazil to OPEC

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he would like his country to be part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he would like his country to be part of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"I personally would like Brazil... to become a member of the OPEC," he was quoted by Al Arabiya as saying at a Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.

Bolsonaro added he "can certainly talk about it." He estimated that Brazil had bigger energy reserves than some smaller OPEC members and was on course to become the sixth biggest oil producer in the coming years.

Related Topics

Riyadh Oil Brazil

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

11 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

20 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

35 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Co ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.