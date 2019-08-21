(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the senate of COMSATS University here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and gave approval to various agenda items with the direction of speedy implementation.

Highlighting the importance of rules of business and statute for smooth functioning of the university, the President advised the university senate to hold regular meetings as per statutory requirement.

The President called the need for more efficiency and effectiveness in disposal of official business of the university.

COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), having been granted degree awarding charter in 2000, was upgraded to COMSATS University in April 2018.

The President of Pakistan, being the chancellor of COMSATS University, is also the chairperson of its senate, the highest governing body.