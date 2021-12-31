UrduPoint.com

President-Designate Of NPT Review Conference Proposes To Hold Event On August 1-26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 09:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) President-designate of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference Gustavo Zlauvinen has proposed to the UN Secretariat to hold the delayed conference on August 1-26.

The conference was planned to be held on January 4-28, but on Thursday, the United Nations decided to postpone it over the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In this regard, I will request the UN Secretariat to place a tentative hold on the dates of 1-26 August 2022. As I stressed during consultations, this does not constitute a formal decision, rather it is simply to ensure States Parties are able to use those dates should they decide to. A formal decision on the dates will need to be taken at a later time, but not later than 3 months before the opening of the Review Conference," Zlauvinen said in a statement. 

