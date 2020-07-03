President Dodon Hopes Moldova to Cancel Most of COVID-19 Restrictions After July 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that most of the restrictions imposed in the country to curb the spreading of the coronavirus could be lifted after July 15.

"It must be recognized that we have noted a decline in new coronavirus cases over the past week. I hope very much that this will allow us to cancel most of the restrictions after July 15," Dodon said in a video that he posted on Facebook.

In late June, the president said that the 14-day mandatory quarantine for people arriving in Moldova could be lifted after July 15, and that kindergartens could resume operation.

Moldova has confirmed 17,150 COVID-19 cases, including 560 fatalities, since the beginning of the outbreak. The government has previously prolonged through July 15 the state of public health emergency. Public events are banned in Moldova, activities of educational facilities and sports centers are suspended, and residents are obligated to wear medical masks in public transport and closed public accommodations.