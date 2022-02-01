UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Calls For Following Journalistic Legacy Of Maulana Zafar

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday called for following the journalistic legacy of late Maulana Zafar Ali Khan to promote moral values and bring positive change in society

He highlighted that Maulana Zafar Ali Khan had greatly contributed to the urdu literature and responsible journalism and media should follow his ideals to promote truthful and impartial journalism in the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Memorial Trust, led by its Chairman Khalid Mehmood, that called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The delegation apprised the president of the role and activities of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Memorial Trust with regard to the collection, preservation and promotion of Maulana's journalistic and literary works.

It was highlighted that the Trust was making efforts to advance the philosophy and teachings of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, besides facilitating research and academic activities relating to his life and achievements.

Talking to the delegation, the president said that Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was a role model and the media required to follow in his footsteps that would greatly help towards nation-building and overcoming the challenge of fake news.

He said that future generations should be enlightened about the life and works of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan in the fields of journalism, literature, arts and history.

The president also appreciated the efforts and services of the Trust rendered for the preservation and promotion of the literary works of late Maulana Zafar Ali Khan.

