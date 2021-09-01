UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Signs Election Ordinance (Third Amendment) 2021, Approves Different Summaries

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:49 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi signs Election Ordinance (Third Amendment) 2021, approves different summaries

President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Election Ordinance (Third Amendment) 2021, under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within sixty days of the commencement of first sitting of the maiden session of legislature

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Election Ordinance (Third Amendment) 2021, under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan, binding the elected members to take oath within sixty days of the commencement of first sitting of the maiden session of legislature.

The amendment was made to section 72 of the Election Act 2017. According to a press release on Wednesday, under the amendment, the members would have to take oath within forty days of the promulgation of this ordinance.

In case of failure to take oath within the mandatory period, seats of elected members to Senate, Assembly and Local Government would become vacant.

Meanwhile, the president also signed Pakistan Council of Research for Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The amendment was made under Section 16 of the Act 2007.

The Council would make appointments for the better performance and discharge of duties of the institute. It also gets the power to hire services of advisers and experts on contract basis.

The president also approved a summary regarding appointment of Muhammad Saeedullah on deputation as judge of the Accountability Court Rawalpindi.

The president granted his consent on a summary regarding initiation of proceedings against Khawaja Shaukat Hussain, a grade 20 officer in National school of Public Policy, under Civil Servant (E&D) Rules 2020.

The president also approved resignation of Nazar Muhammad, assistant attorney general �II Quetta.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Quetta Water Rawalpindi 2017 2020 Government Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intercepti ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intercepting contents of telephone calls

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia's August manufacturing PMI rises to 43.4

Malaysia's August manufacturing PMI rises to 43.4

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad police arrange refresher course for inve ..

Islamabad police arrange refresher course for investigation officers

32 seconds ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of KP: Met

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of KP: Met

34 seconds ago
 13,203 complaints pertaining to revenue matters ad ..

13,203 complaints pertaining to revenue matters addressed in 11 open courts

36 seconds ago
 Chengdu to host 16th EUB-China Fair in mid-Septemb ..

Chengdu to host 16th EUB-China Fair in mid-September

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.