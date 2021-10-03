President Duterte Says Daughter To Run In 2022 Philippines Election - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, will run for president in the 2022 election, the ABS-CBN news network reports.
Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently the mayor of Davao City.
On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, announced that he was retiring from politics, less than a year before the next presidential race.
Duterte also said that his daughter was going to run for president.
Rodrigo Duterte was expected to register as a candidate for vice president from his ruling PDP-Laban party. His longtime friend, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Tesoro Go has replaced him in the race, according to ABS-CBN.
Duterte came to power after the 2016 presidential election. The 2022 presidential vote is set to take place in the Philippines on May 9.