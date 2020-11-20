Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said on Friday she believes that a geopolitical opportunity for the unification of Moldova and Transnistria will arise

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said on Friday she believes that a geopolitical opportunity for the unification of Moldova and Transnistria will arise.

"I believe that one day there will be a geopolitical opportunity for the reunification of Moldova, and we must be ready for this. But in any case, it should be a peaceful solution... I understand that this is a very difficult task, but there is no simple solution here," Sandu said in an interview with Ukrainian outlet Yevropeiska Pravda, which advocates for euro-integration.

The western-leaning president-elect went on to stand against the prospect of Moldova being federalized, as had been pushed by outgoing President Igor Dodon.

"I am against the federalization of Moldova, I do not support the options that Dodon and his party proposed.

Because although they did not give clear proposals, they talked about federalization. I am sure that we will find a format for resolving the conflict," Sandu said.

Moldova held a presidential vote on November 1 and a runoff on Sunday. Former Prime Minster Maia Sandu won against the incumbent president with 57.8 percent of the vote against 42.2 percent.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria seeks international recognition.