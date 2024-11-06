Open Menu

President-elect Trump At 276 Electoral Votes, Harris At 219: US Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 04:41 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Republican former president Donald Trump has won the White House, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, US networks projected early Wednesday.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including four key battlegrounds Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three of which voted Democratic in the last election.

That gives him 276 electoral votes. Major networks have called the election in his favor, after an early call from Fox News.

Harris has so far captured 219 electoral votes.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

- TRUMP (276) -

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (219) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

