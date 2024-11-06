President-elect Trump At 276 Electoral Votes, Harris At 219: US Media
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 04:41 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Republican former president Donald Trump has won the White House, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, US networks projected early Wednesday.
US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including four key battlegrounds Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three of which voted Democratic in the last election.
That gives him 276 electoral votes. Major networks have called the election in his favor, after an early call from Fox News.
Harris has so far captured 219 electoral votes.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.
- TRUMP (276) -
Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (30)
Georgia (16)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (4)
Nebraska (4 - split)
North Carolina (16)
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (17)
Oklahoma (7)
Pennsylvania (19)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (40)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (4)
Wisconsin (10)
Wyoming (3)
- HARRIS (219) -
California (54)
Colorado (10)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (19)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
Nebraska (1 - split)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (28)
Oregon (8)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea's President Yoon congratulates Trump, hopes for 'brighter' alliance1 minute ago
-
Hungary's Orban jubilant at Trump victory as he hosts EU leaders1 minute ago
-
Zelensky says hopes Trump 'victory' will bring 'just peace in Ukraine closer'2 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured two east Ukrainian villages2 minutes ago
-
Germany congratulates Trump, vows to work for 'prosperity and freedom'2 minutes ago
-
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming2 minutes ago
-
Americans must wait for their first woman president2 minutes ago
-
PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale, will gamers pay hefty price to play?1 hour ago
-
Trump at 266 electoral votes, Harris at 219: US media2 hours ago
-
Celtic inflict more Champions League pain on Leipzig2 hours ago
-
Germany vows to work with Trump on 'prosperity and freedom'2 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index surges 3% in afternoon trade2 hours ago