President-elect Trump At 294 Electoral Votes, Harris At 223

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

President-elect Trump at 294 electoral votes, Harris at 223

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Republican Donald Trump has won the White House, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, US networks projected Wednesday.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

That gives him 294 electoral votes. Harris has so far captured 223 electoral votes.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

Final calls have yet to be made by two outlets in Arizona, Maine and Nevada.

- TRUMP (294) -

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Michigan (15)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (223) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

