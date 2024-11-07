President-elect Trump At 294 Electoral Votes, Harris At 223
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Republican Donald Trump has won the White House, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, US networks projected Wednesday.
US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.
That gives him 294 electoral votes. Harris has so far captured 223 electoral votes.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.
Final calls have yet to be made by two outlets in Arizona, Maine and Nevada.
- TRUMP (294) -
Alabama (9)
Alaska (3)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (30)
Georgia (16)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Michigan (15)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (4)
Nebraska (4 - split)
North Carolina (16)
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (17)
Oklahoma (7)
Pennsylvania (19)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (40)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (4)
Wisconsin (10)
Wyoming (3)
- HARRIS (223) -
California (54)
Colorado (10)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (19)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
Nebraska (1 - split)
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (28)
Oregon (8)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From World
-
German opposition demands confidence vote next week54 seconds ago
-
Biden to address Americans after Trump storms back11 minutes ago
-
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media21 minutes ago
-
Mauritius heads to the polls under wire-tapping cloud21 minutes ago
-
Nippon Steel says expects to close US Steel takeover by end of 202431 minutes ago
-
Nissan announces 9,000 job cuts, slashes sales forecast31 minutes ago
-
China seeks to deepen cooperation in agricultural & food safety under BRI41 minutes ago
-
Mexico's president offers Trump 'sincere congratulations'41 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Amazon posts lowest deforestation in nine years: govt41 minutes ago
-
Rural vote helps thrust Trump back to presidency51 minutes ago
-
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship51 minutes ago
-
US and China must 'get along', Xi tells Trump1 hour ago