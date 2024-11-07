President-elect Trump at 295 electoral votes, Harris at 226

The final state calls are coming in for the US presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump at 295 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris at 226, US networks said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The final state calls are coming in for the US presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump at 295 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris at 226, US networks said.

Maine was the latest state to be called, with three electoral votes going to Harris and one going to Trump.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

Final calls have yet to be made by two outlets in Arizona and Nevada.

- TRUMP (295) -

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Maine (1 - split)

Michigan (15)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (226) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maine (3 - split)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

bur-sst/dw

CBS CORPORATION

HARRIS