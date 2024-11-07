Open Menu

President-elect Trump At 295 Electoral Votes, Harris At 226

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM

President-elect Trump at 295 electoral votes, Harris at 226

The final state calls are coming in for the US presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump at 295 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris at 226, US networks said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The final state calls are coming in for the US presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump at 295 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris at 226, US networks said.

Maine was the latest state to be called, with three electoral votes going to Harris and one going to Trump.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

Final calls have yet to be made by two outlets in Arizona and Nevada.

- TRUMP (295) -

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Maine (1 - split)

Michigan (15)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (226) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maine (3 - split)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

bur-sst/dw

CBS CORPORATION

HARRIS

Related Topics

Election Washington Trump Montana Split Columbia Virginia New York Florida Georgia Mexico Media All

Recent Stories

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

3 minutes ago
 Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood surv ..

Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors

3 minutes ago
 Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' ..

Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win

3 minutes ago
 Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem chur ..

Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound

3 minutes ago
 Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled ..

Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France

13 minutes ago
 Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia ..

Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official

13 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi g ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..

14 minutes ago
 IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI ..

IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order

3 minutes ago
 11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico

11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico

3 minutes ago
 Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut ..

Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects

10 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bri ..

Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan commits to building community resilience ..

Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World