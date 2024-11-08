Open Menu

President-elect Trump At 301 Electoral Votes, Harris At 226

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The final state calls are coming in for the US presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris at 226, US networks said.

Nevada was the latest to be called Friday, with six electoral votes going to Trump -- yet another flip of a swing state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

The last state where a final call has yet to be made by two outlets is Arizona.

- TRUMP (301) -

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Georgia (16)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Maine (1 - split)

Michigan (15)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

Nebraska (4 - split)

Nevada (6)

North Carolina (16)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

Pennsylvania (19)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3)

- HARRIS (226) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (19)

Maine (3 - split)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1 - split)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

