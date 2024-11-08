President-elect Trump At 301 Electoral Votes, Harris At 226
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The final state calls are coming in for the US presidential election, with President-elect Donald Trump at 301 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris at 226, US networks said.
Nevada was the latest to be called Friday, with six electoral votes going to Trump -- yet another flip of a swing state that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.
US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 states, including key battlegrounds Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.
The last state where a final call has yet to be made by two outlets is Arizona.
- TRUMP (301) -
Alabama (9)
Alaska (3)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (30)
Georgia (16)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Maine (1 - split)
Michigan (15)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (4)
Nebraska (4 - split)
Nevada (6)
North Carolina (16)
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (17)
Oklahoma (7)
Pennsylvania (19)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (40)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (4)
Wisconsin (10)
Wyoming (3)
- HARRIS (226) -
California (54)
Colorado (10)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (19)
Maine (3 - split)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
Nebraska (1 - split)
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (28)
Oregon (8)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Russian, Ukrainian top rights officials discuss PoWs23 seconds ago
-
Leading Chinese AI startups show confidence and optimism toward the market11 minutes ago
-
Israeli football supporters back home after Amsterdam violence1 hour ago
-
UN probe says women, children comprise the majority of Gaza war dead2 hours ago
-
Kyiv says Russia has returned bodies of 563 soldiers3 hours ago
-
President Xi to attend APEC meeting, G20 Summit, visit Peru, Brazil4 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israel blows up houses on border4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi sees tremendous opportunity for Pakistan trade growth at CIIE4 hours ago
-
Power partly restored in Cuba after Hurricane Rafael4 hours ago
-
Germany says aid for Ukraine 'assured' despite political crisis4 hours ago
-
Prince William reflects on 'brutal' year as Kate returns to public life5 hours ago
-
Two thirds of German voters want prompt new elections: poll5 hours ago